Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) recent quarterly performance of 5.17% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) started the day on September 28, 2020, with a price increase of 2.96% at $47.98. During the day, the stock rose to $48.37 and sunk to $47.09 before settling in for the price of $46.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $29.75-$63.81.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6000 employees. It has generated 1,287,167 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.56 and Pretax Margin of +7.25.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s See Remarks sold 8,454 shares at the rate of 61.36, making the entire transaction reach 518,734 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,379. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 20,245 for 60.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,216,473. This particular insider is now the holder of 232,457 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 47.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.91, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.36.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.14% that was lower than 33.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

