Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.93M

By Zach King
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) open the trading on September 28, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.78% to $28.31. During the day, the stock rose to $28.41 and sunk to $27.61 before settling in for the price of $27.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $13.10-$31.58.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $746.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $744.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.98.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 697,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,085. The stock had 14.88 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.64, operating margin was +4.55 and Pretax Margin of -3.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 29.11, making the entire transaction reach 291,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,869. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director sold 445 for 28.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.16 while generating a return on equity of -0.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.88, and its Beta score is 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.99.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

[Weyerhaeuser Company, WY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.62% that was lower than 42.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

