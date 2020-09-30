Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) volume hits 4.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) started the day on September 29, 2020, with a price increase of 15.02% at $14.01. During the day, the stock rose to $15.24 and sunk to $12.0001 before settling in for the price of $12.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDF posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$12.36.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $306.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.20.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. It has generated 17,474 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,172,440. The stock had 1.32 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -6817.79 and Pretax Margin of -6709.74.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 28.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director bought 2,550 shares at the rate of 5.70, making the entire transaction reach 14,527 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 450,311.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -6709.74 while generating a return on equity of -178.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in the upcoming year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1020.86.

In the same vein, CRDF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 177.72% that was higher than 128.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.