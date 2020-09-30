Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) last month volatility was 5.42%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on September 29, 2020, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.58% to $3.21. During the day, the stock rose to $3.36 and sunk to $3.02 before settling in for the price of $3.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$5.83.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 190.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $323.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 76 employees. It has generated 1,346,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 419,412. The stock had 19.42 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.57, operating margin was +31.11 and Pretax Margin of +32.66.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.89%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 4.82, making the entire transaction reach 723,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 100,000 for 4.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 466,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.16 while generating a return on equity of 46.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 190.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.21, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.66 million was lower the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.84% that was lower than 61.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

