Ciena Corporation (CIEN) 14-day ATR is 1.80: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) established initial surge of 0.53% at $39.99, as the Stock market unbolted on September 29, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $40.47 and sunk to $39.64 before settling in for the price of $39.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $30.58-$61.51.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6383 employees. It has generated 559,632 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,705. The stock had 4.33 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.56, operating margin was +10.49 and Pretax Margin of +8.77.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ciena Corporation industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s SVP Global Sales and Marketing sold 1,826 shares at the rate of 41.00, making the entire transaction reach 74,866 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,452. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s SVP, Software and Services sold 1,895 for 41.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,695. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,045 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.83) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +7.09 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.57, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.92.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ciena Corporation, CIEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.40% that was lower than 55.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.