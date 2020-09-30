East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $737.19K

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) started the day on September 29, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.55% at $32.46. During the day, the stock rose to $32.58 and sunk to $31.74 before settling in for the price of $32.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWBC posted a 52-week range of $22.55-$51.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 10.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3300 workers. It has generated 613,546 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +41.47 and Pretax Margin of +41.68.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s Director sold 10,172 shares at the rate of 30.06, making the entire transaction reach 305,770 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,789. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Director sold 3,300 for 31.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,399. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,961 in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +33.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.81, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.25.

In the same vein, EWBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.61% that was lower than 50.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.