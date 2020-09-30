New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Open at price of $1.47: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) open the trading on September 29, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 36.51% to $1.72. During the day, the stock rose to $2.13 and sunk to $1.37 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBR posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.19.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3820, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1376.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. It has generated 118,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -470,400. The stock had 0.14 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -16.27, operating margin was -86.10 and Pretax Margin of -398.64.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. New Concept Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.63%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -398.64 while generating a return on equity of -65.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.30%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.61.

In the same vein, GBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50.

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

[New Concept Energy Inc., GBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.2037.

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.24% that was higher than 125.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.