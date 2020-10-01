CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) volume hits 53.07 million: A New Opening for Investors

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) started the day on September 30, 2020, with a price increase of 41.44% at $1.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.50 and sunk to $1.34 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTEK posted a 52-week range of $0.96-$4.04.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4504, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1206.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 137 employees. It has generated 155,948 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,521. The stock had 3.07 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.37, operating margin was -27.92 and Pretax Margin of -32.50.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. CynergisTek Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director bought 4,500 shares at the rate of 1.49, making the entire transaction reach 6,705 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,473. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -25.34 while generating a return on equity of -18.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

CynergisTek Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, CTEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.2494.

Raw Stochastic average of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.20% that was higher than 108.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.