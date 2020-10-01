Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 14-day ATR is 0.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) open the trading on September 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.69% to $13.24. During the day, the stock rose to $13.36 and sunk to $12.98 before settling in for the price of $13.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBDC posted a 52-week range of $8.89-$18.42.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.74.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.66, operating margin was -11.50 and Pretax Margin of -10.99.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.78%, in contrast to 43.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chairman bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 13.22, making the entire transaction reach 66,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,824,890. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for 13.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,096. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,824,890 in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.99 while generating a return on equity of -1.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.03.

In the same vein, GBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

[Golub Capital BDC Inc., GBDC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.29% that was higher than 21.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.