JFrog Ltd. (FROG) 20 Days SMA touch 15.29%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on September 30, 2020, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) started slowly as it slid -0.96% to $84.65. During the day, the stock rose to $88.856 and sunk to $81.70 before settling in for the price of $85.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $60.00-$90.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.18 billion.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 590 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.20, operating margin was -4.73 and Pretax Margin of -3.60.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s Director sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 40.92, making the entire transaction reach 12,276,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,649,175. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s Director sold 1,085,177 for 40.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,405,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,596,236 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.15 while generating a return on equity of -3.86.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.30%.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.16.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JFrog Ltd., FROG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was lower the volume of 1.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.05% While, its Average True Range was 8.59.

