Morgan Stanley (MS) went up 2.35% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) started the day on September 30, 2020, with a price increase of 2.35% at $48.35. During the day, the stock rose to $48.99 and sunk to $47.54 before settling in for the price of $47.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $27.20-$57.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 61596 workers. It has generated 1,047,525 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.28 and Pretax Margin of +17.85.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 67.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21, this organization’s Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience sold 18,355 shares at the rate of 52.18, making the entire transaction reach 957,843 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,542. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 20, Company’s Chief Risk Officer sold 19,000 for 52.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 988,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 243,666 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.12) by $0.84. This company achieved a net margin of +14.28 while generating a return on equity of 11.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.73, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.55.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.54, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.03% that was lower than 39.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

