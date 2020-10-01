Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) went down -5.34% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 30, 2020, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.34% to $36.68. During the day, the stock rose to $37.325 and sunk to $34.50 before settling in for the price of $38.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRGS posted a 52-week range of $28.09-$52.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1538 workers. It has generated 268,724 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,165. The stock had 5.81 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.41, operating margin was +17.46 and Pretax Margin of +6.89.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Progress Software Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s General Manager, DevTools sold 7,084 shares at the rate of 45.11, making the entire transaction reach 319,559 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,479. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Director sold 7,500 for 44.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 336,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,243 in total.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.39 while generating a return on equity of 8.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.54, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.15.

In the same vein, PRGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Progress Software Corporation, PRGS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.23% that was higher than 31.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.