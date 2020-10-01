SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) 14-day ATR is 1.70: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) started the day on September 30, 2020, with a price increase of 2.94% at $39.57. During the day, the stock rose to $42.62 and sunk to $37.91 before settling in for the price of $38.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAIL posted a 52-week range of $11.61-$41.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -336.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1168 employees. It has generated 247,016 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,277. The stock had 2.71 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.60, operating margin was -2.92 and Pretax Margin of -4.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s CEO and President sold 36,000 shares at the rate of 38.33, making the entire transaction reach 1,379,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s CEO and President sold 20,000 for 38.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 766,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,268,898 in total.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -2.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -336.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.16.

In the same vein, SAIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.53% that was lower than 42.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

