The key reasons why Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is -71.91% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 30, 2020, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.96% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.162 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTNP posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$0.59.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2453, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2628.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 171,952 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -783,714. The stock had 2.55 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.33, operating margin was -466.46 and Pretax Margin of -455.77.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -455.77 while generating a return on equity of -398.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.24.

In the same vein, TTNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., TTNP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.59 million was inferior to the volume of 11.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.0154.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.97% that was lower than 102.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.