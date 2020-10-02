AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.04

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on October 01, 2020, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 45.21% to $13.65. During the day, the stock rose to $13.80 and sunk to $12.55 before settling in for the price of $9.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAG posted a 52-week range of $4.41-$13.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -178.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $476.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 440 employees. It has generated 742,150 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,062,866. The stock had 3.64 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.39, operating margin was -40.54 and Pretax Margin of -143.23.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 24,000 shares at the rate of 4.87, making the entire transaction reach 116,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 348,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 36,000 for 8.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 298,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,000 in total.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -143.21 while generating a return on equity of -91.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -178.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, AMAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMAG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.19 million was better the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.99% that was higher than 88.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

