Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) started the day on October 01, 2020, with a price increase of 5.19% at $2.84. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9295 and sunk to $2.71 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRS posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$5.13.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $464.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 178 employees. It has generated 695,865 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,388. The stock had 3.41 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.97, operating margin was +0.80 and Pretax Margin of -1.64.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Antares Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 46.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 10, this organization’s Director sold 56 shares at the rate of 4.50, making the entire transaction reach 252 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,751. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s Director sold 99,944 for 4.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 459,242. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,751 in total.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $86.06, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.17.

In the same vein, ATRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.80% that was lower than 45.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.