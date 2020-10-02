eHealth Inc. (EHTH) surge 21.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) started the day on October 01, 2020, with a price increase of 8.01% at $85.33. During the day, the stock rose to $85.76 and sunk to $80.15 before settling in for the price of $79.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EHTH posted a 52-week range of $52.71-$152.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees. It has generated 337,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.84 and Pretax Margin of +16.50.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s Chief Digital Officer bought 950 shares at the rate of 78.29, making the entire transaction reach 74,376 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,376. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 32,752 for 73.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,411,382. This particular insider is now the holder of 703,024 in total.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +13.21 while generating a return on equity of 16.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

eHealth Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eHealth Inc. (EHTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.70, and its Beta score is -0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64.

In the same vein, EHTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.08% While, its Average True Range was 3.89.

Raw Stochastic average of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.48% that was lower than 84.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

