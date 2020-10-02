Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.61 million

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) started the day on October 01, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.70% at $21.35. During the day, the stock rose to $21.60 and sunk to $21.225 before settling in for the price of $21.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNPR posted a 52-week range of $15.20-$26.49.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $331.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $327.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9419 employees. It has generated 471,961 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,628. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.74, operating margin was +11.11 and Pretax Margin of +9.32.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 25.06, making the entire transaction reach 40,101 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 735,039. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,500 for 25.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 140,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 736,639 in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.76 while generating a return on equity of 7.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.85, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.99.

In the same vein, JNPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.30% that was lower than 30.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.