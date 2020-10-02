RPC Inc. (RES) Open at price of $2.60: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) started the day on October 01, 2020, with a price increase of 2.65% at $2.71. During the day, the stock rose to $2.72 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$5.70.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -150.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $589.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2700 employees. It has generated 452,744 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,387. The stock had 3.90 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.83, operating margin was -3.66 and Pretax Margin of -9.25.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.90%, in contrast to 27.70% institutional ownership.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7.15 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -150.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.30.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.89% that was higher than 74.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.