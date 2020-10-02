SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) PE Ratio stood at $32.19: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 01, 2020, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.49% to $61.42. During the day, the stock rose to $61.85 and sunk to $61.00 before settling in for the price of $60.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $29.51-$66.74.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 43.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 291.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22800 employees. It has generated 203,197 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,232. The stock had 2.24 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.31, operating margin was +20.08 and Pretax Margin of +11.48.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 1,629 shares at the rate of 61.00, making the entire transaction reach 99,369 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,111. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 3 for 61.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,740 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 291.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.19, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.98.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 1.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.19% that was lower than 25.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.