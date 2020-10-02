Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) recent quarterly performance of 31.55% is not showing the real picture

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) open the trading on October 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.05% to $38.90. During the day, the stock rose to $38.91 and sunk to $37.70 before settling in for the price of $37.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TENB posted a 52-week range of $16.28-$41.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1397 employees. It has generated 240,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,037. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.85, operating margin was -24.48 and Pretax Margin of -24.15.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s President, CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 36.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,663,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,221,738. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 2,420 for 37.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,936. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,293 in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -27.92 while generating a return on equity of -89.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.52.

In the same vein, TENB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

[Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.47% that was lower than 52.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.