The Southern Company (SO) last month volatility was 2.07%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) open the trading on October 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.74% to $54.62. During the day, the stock rose to $54.735 and sunk to $53.975 before settling in for the price of $54.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $41.96-$71.10.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27943 employees. It has generated 758,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 170,132. The stock had 5.68 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.10, operating margin was +24.30 and Pretax Margin of +30.87.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 59.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director sold 10,291 shares at the rate of 52.92, making the entire transaction reach 544,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power bought 1,805 for 55.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,654. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,033 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.67) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.43 while generating a return on equity of 18.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.91, and its Beta score is 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.77.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

[The Southern Company, SO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.62% that was lower than 23.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

