VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.84

By Steve Mayer
VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) open the trading on October 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.00% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.60.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1038, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3734.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 111 employees. It has generated 761,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,468. The stock had 5.15 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.03, operating margin was +24.63 and Pretax Margin of +24.90.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 46.60% institutional ownership.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 83.92.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

[VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0631.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.07% that was lower than 74.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

