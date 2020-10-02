Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) EPS growth this year is 86.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) open the trading on October 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 17.93% to $2.96. During the day, the stock rose to $3.34 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$9.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.92.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2017 suggests? It has posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -55.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

[Westwater Resources Inc., WWR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.11% that was higher than 115.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

