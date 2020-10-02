ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) volume hits 1.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on October 01, 2020, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.97% to $2.62. During the day, the stock rose to $2.74 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIOP posted a 52-week range of $1.79-$5.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -173.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $547.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.21.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.12%, in contrast to 54.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s President sold 22,394 shares at the rate of 4.55, making the entire transaction reach 101,893 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,278. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s SVP, Treasurer & CAO sold 21,570 for 4.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,985 in total.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -130.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -173.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, ZIOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ZIOP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was lower the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.01% that was higher than 66.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

