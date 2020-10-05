No matter how cynical the overall market is Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) performance over the last week is recorded -7.02%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) open the trading on October 02, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.64% to $23.30. During the day, the stock rose to $24.5994 and sunk to $23.16 before settling in for the price of $27.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARQT posted a 52-week range of $17.10-$40.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 88.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,250 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 37,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,715. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 500 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,875 in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.84) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.10% and is forecasted to reach -3.85 in the upcoming year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08.

In the same vein, ARQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

[Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.76% that was higher than 81.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

