Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $39.58: Right on the Precipice

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) established initial surge of 2.19% at $38.76, as the Stock market unbolted on October 02, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $39.32 and sunk to $36.05 before settling in for the price of $37.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $22.47-$58.83.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $589.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $587.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 61118 employees. It has generated 368,882 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,829. The stock had 27.12 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.89, operating margin was +13.40 and Pretax Margin of +13.18.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Southwest Airlines Co. industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 29, this organization’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer sold 210 shares at the rate of 32.75, making the entire transaction reach 6,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,032. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer sold 6,036 for 32.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 196,485. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,242 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$2.66) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 23.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $113.67, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.98.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 14.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.41% that was lower than 54.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.