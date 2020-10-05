Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.12

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) started the day on October 02, 2020, with a price increase of 2.22% at $17.48. During the day, the stock rose to $17.525 and sunk to $16.62 before settling in for the price of $17.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNVR posted a 52-week range of $6.40-$24.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10300 employees. It has generated 901,641 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,252. The stock had 8.24 Receivables turnover and 1.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.74, operating margin was +4.74 and Pretax Margin of -0.01.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 12.35, making the entire transaction reach 148,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,088. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s EVP, CFO bought 250,000 for 13.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,333,725. This particular insider is now the holder of 250,000 in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.14 while generating a return on equity of -7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $624.29, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.83.

In the same vein, UNVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.54% that was higher than 49.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

