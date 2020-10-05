WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) volume hits 1.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) started the day on October 02, 2020, with a price increase of 1.81% at $17.47. During the day, the stock rose to $17.56 and sunk to $16.74 before settling in for the price of $17.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $7.45-$19.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Sr. VP, Gen Counsel, Secretary sold 35,834 shares at the rate of 17.20, making the entire transaction reach 616,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,583. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s Director sold 52,285 for 17.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 934,072. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,981,843 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $126.59, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.88.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.27% that was lower than 53.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.