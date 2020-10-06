Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TC PipeLines LP (TCP) last week performance was 11.32%

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) established initial surge of 12.05% at $29.02, as the Stock market unbolted on October 05, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $29.27 and sunk to $27.01 before settling in for the price of $25.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCP posted a 52-week range of $18.00-$44.65.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 239.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.76.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.03, operating margin was +54.59 and Pretax Margin of +73.70.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TC PipeLines LP industry. TC PipeLines LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.96%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +66.25 while generating a return on equity of 43.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

TC PipeLines LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 239.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TC PipeLines LP (TCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.84, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.10.

In the same vein, TCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TC PipeLines LP (TCP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TC PipeLines LP, TCP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of TC PipeLines LP (TCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.81% that was higher than 44.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.