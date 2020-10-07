Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.41M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price increase of 11.93% at $1.22. During the day, the stock rose to $1.27 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEO posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$5.19.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2260, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6487.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 53.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,989 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,981 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,919,292. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11, Company’s Director sold 4,600 for 2.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,921,281 in total.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, ABEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1725.

Raw Stochastic average of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 236.03% that was higher than 112.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

