AutoNation Inc. (AN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.68

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.74% to $59.03. During the day, the stock rose to $61.96 and sunk to $58.92 before settling in for the price of $59.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AN posted a 52-week range of $20.59-$59.93.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees. It has generated 853,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,032. The stock had 21.91 Receivables turnover and 1.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.67, operating margin was +3.67 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. AutoNation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 57.50, making the entire transaction reach 287,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,721. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 90,819 for 54.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,992,133. This particular insider is now the holder of 250,522 in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.11 while generating a return on equity of 15.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.16, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.81.

In the same vein, AN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

[AutoNation Inc., AN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.29.

Raw Stochastic average of AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.17% that was lower than 44.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.