Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) 14-day ATR is 0.41: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.10% to $10.70. During the day, the stock rose to $10.91 and sunk to $10.61 before settling in for the price of $10.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $7.48-$16.25.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 96.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 337 employees. It has generated 1,698,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 100,507. The stock had 34.94 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.39, operating margin was +4.91 and Pretax Margin of +6.04.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03, this organization’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,700 shares at the rate of 15.36, making the entire transaction reach 87,534 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,530. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s President and CEO sold 104,932 for 15.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,626,782. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,309,584 in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.92 while generating a return on equity of 1.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 96.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.50, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.83.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

[Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.30% that was lower than 49.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.