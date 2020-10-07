Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) recent quarterly performance of -11.57% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 06, 2020, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) set off with pace as it heaved 6.58% to $4.05. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $3.7852 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYCC posted a 52-week range of $3.19-$19.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.27.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.33%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.50% and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in the upcoming year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, CYCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., CYCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million was inferior to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.10% that was higher than 53.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) volume hits 66.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on October 06, 2020, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) started slowly as it slid -1.02% to $24.37. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) volume hits 1.27 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.96% at $23.51. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 20 Days SMA touch 0.77%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.13% to $106.25. During the...
Read more

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) surge 1.11% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 06, 2020, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.65%...
Read more

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Open at price of $24.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) flaunted slowness of -1.88% at $23.50, as the Stock market unbolted on October 06, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.77 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $9.97. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 20 Days SMA touch 0.77%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.13% to $106.25. During the...
Read more
Markets

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) recent quarterly performance of -1.97% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on October 06, 2020, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) started slowly as it slid -1.97% to $3.49. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

State Street Corporation (STT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.61

Steve Mayer - 0
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) flaunted slowness of -0.60% at $61.02, as the Stock market unbolted on October 06, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is predicted to post EPS of 0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 06, 2020, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.08%...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) last week performance was -4.83%

Steve Mayer - 0
Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $4.14. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com