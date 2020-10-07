Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) volume hits 18.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price increase of 146.38% at $8.50. During the day, the stock rose to $8.80 and sunk to $3.45 before settling in for the price of $3.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELSE posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$5.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. It has generated 206,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,675. The stock had 8.55 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.87, operating margin was -0.38 and Pretax Margin of +2.25.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.17%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $708.33, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67.

In the same vein, ELSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 370.24% that was higher than 161.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

