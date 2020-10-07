First Republic Bank (FRC) EPS is poised to hit 1.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
As on October 06, 2020, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $118.79. During the day, the stock rose to $121.66 and sunk to $117.88 before settling in for the price of $117.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRC posted a 52-week range of $70.06-$125.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $112.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5197 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.70 and Pretax Margin of +27.27.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.17) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +22.39 while generating a return on equity of 10.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Republic Bank (FRC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.43, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.27.

In the same vein, FRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Republic Bank, FRC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.54% While, its Average True Range was 3.38.

Raw Stochastic average of First Republic Bank (FRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.68% that was higher than 28.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

