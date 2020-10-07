Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) latest performance of 16.29% is not what was on cards

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 16.29% to $118.62. During the day, the stock rose to $123.20 and sunk to $111.00 before settling in for the price of $102.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPI posted a 52-week range of $26.25-$110.11.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15296 employees. It has generated 787,382 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,957. The stock had 25.66 Receivables turnover and 2.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.48, operating margin was +3.31 and Pretax Margin of +1.89.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Sr. VP & General Counsel sold 5,965 shares at the rate of 92.53, making the entire transaction reach 551,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,195. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Sr. VP & General Counsel sold 2,840 for 92.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,160 in total.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.68) by $3.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.39 while generating a return on equity of 14.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.10% and is forecasted to reach 13.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.07, and its Beta score is 2.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.19.

In the same vein, GPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.87, a figure that is expected to reach 3.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI)

[Group 1 Automotive Inc., GPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.53% While, its Average True Range was 6.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.80% that was higher than 66.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.