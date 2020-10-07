Honeywell International Inc. (HON) return on Assets touches 10.55: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on October 06, 2020, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) started slowly as it slid -1.08% to $166.89. During the day, the stock rose to $171.42 and sunk to $166.62 before settling in for the price of $168.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HON posted a 52-week range of $101.08-$184.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $702.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $700.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $154.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 113000 employees. It has generated 324,832 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 54,363. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.50, operating margin was +19.96 and Pretax Margin of +20.59.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Honeywell International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 163.95, making the entire transaction reach 3,279,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,065. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Director sold 2,003 for 179.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 358,557. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,045 in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.21) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 33.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.56, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.50.

In the same vein, HON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Honeywell International Inc., HON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.35 million was lower the volume of 3.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.25% While, its Average True Range was 4.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.81% that was lower than 30.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.