Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) surge 4.41% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price increase of 4.17% at $0.95. During the day, the stock rose to $1.04 and sunk to $0.9035 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 86.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2076, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9285.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. It has generated 742,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,628,010. The stock had 3.38 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.73, operating margin was +22.86 and Pretax Margin of -216.33.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -219.18 while generating a return on equity of -243.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.70.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.0955.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.96% that was lower than 218.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

