Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) volume hits 1.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.88% to $70.16. During the day, the stock rose to $71.705 and sunk to $69.38 before settling in for the price of $69.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $39.06-$96.32.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.37.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. It has generated 492,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,519. The stock had 11.12 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.61, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +11.84.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 59.70, making the entire transaction reach 149,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,320. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,500 for 91.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 501,727. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,505 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 5/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.16) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +9.65 while generating a return on equity of 310.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.21, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.29.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

[Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.64% that was lower than 46.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.