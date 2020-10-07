Lear Corporation (LEA) Open at price of $122.94: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price increase of 2.90% at $123.39. During the day, the stock rose to $126.15 and sunk to $121.60 before settling in for the price of $119.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEA posted a 52-week range of $63.20-$143.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 81500 employees. It has generated 120,744 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,811. The stock had 6.76 Receivables turnover and 1.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.09, operating margin was +6.12 and Pretax Margin of +4.81.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18, this organization’s Director sold 119 shares at the rate of 108.00, making the entire transaction reach 12,852 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s VP & Treasurer sold 2,000 for 102.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 929 in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$4.68) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 11.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lear Corporation (LEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $63.02, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, LEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.13% While, its Average True Range was 4.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Lear Corporation (LEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.76% that was higher than 40.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.