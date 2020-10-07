Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is 23.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) established initial surge of 7.22% at $8.76, as the Stock market unbolted on October 06, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $8.93 and sunk to $8.171 before settling in for the price of $8.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDT posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$8.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -14.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 578 workers. It has generated 329,731 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,035. The stock had 27.17 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.76, operating margin was -6.32 and Pretax Margin of -7.97.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Liquidity Services Inc. industry. Liquidity Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 65.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 49,194 shares at the rate of 7.91, making the entire transaction reach 389,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,445,072. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 45,373 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 336,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,395,878 in total.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -8.50 while generating a return on equity of -15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.50.

In the same vein, LQDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Liquidity Services Inc., LQDT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.10% that was higher than 64.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.