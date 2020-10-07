Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Moves 0.39% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) open the trading on October 06, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.39% to $5.17. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $5.13 before settling in for the price of $5.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSEC posted a 52-week range of $3.67-$6.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $377.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.25.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.27, operating margin was -2.20 and Pretax Margin of -2.63.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.49%, in contrast to 14.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 5.10, making the entire transaction reach 12,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 342,112 for 4.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,585,147. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,862,456 in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.63 while generating a return on equity of -0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.13.

In the same vein, PSEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

[Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.13% that was lower than 23.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

