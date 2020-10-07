The Western Union Company (WU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.92

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price increase of 1.16% at $21.73. During the day, the stock rose to $22.13 and sunk to $21.48 before settling in for the price of $21.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $17.39-$28.44.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $408.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.64.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11500 employees. It has generated 458,904 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.39, operating margin was +17.01 and Pretax Margin of +25.04.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. sold 2,928 shares at the rate of 23.94, making the entire transaction reach 70,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,170. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. sold 969 for 23.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,287. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,697 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +20.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.00, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.90.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.96% that was lower than 34.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.