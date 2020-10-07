Upwork Inc. (UPWK) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) started the day on October 06, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.05% at $18.84. During the day, the stock rose to $19.43 and sunk to $18.67 before settling in for the price of $18.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPWK posted a 52-week range of $5.14-$19.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 570 employees. It has generated 527,302 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,226. The stock had 11.46 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.78, operating margin was -6.00 and Pretax Margin of -5.53.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. Upwork Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 74.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s President & CEO sold 30,558 shares at the rate of 15.17, making the entire transaction reach 463,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 407,451. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s Senior VP, Sales sold 3,754 for 15.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,606 in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.54 while generating a return on equity of -6.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.47.

In the same vein, UPWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.19% that was lower than 65.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.