Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) 14-day ATR is 0.18: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) established initial surge of 8.38% at $1.81, as the Stock market unbolted on October 07, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$7.23.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6906, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6096.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 62 employees. It has generated 279,672 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.83 and Pretax Margin of -3.08.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Broadway Financial Corporation industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.90%, in contrast to 6.40% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.30%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.1874.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.00% that was lower than 178.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) 20 Days SMA touch 10.86%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) open the trading on October 07, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.22% to $36.71. During the day,...
Read more

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) plunge -2.26% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 07, 2020, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) set off with pace as it heaved 2.56%...
Read more

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Open at price of $53.90: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) established initial surge of 0.90% at $54.08, as the Stock market unbolted on October 07, 2020. During the...
Read more

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Moves 0.23% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on October 07, 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.23% to $8.54. During the day, the...
Read more

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.36 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) started the day on October 07, 2020, with a price increase of 5.59% at $1.89. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Open at price of $53.90: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) established initial surge of 0.90% at $54.08, as the Stock market unbolted on October 07, 2020. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why nCino Inc. (NCNO) is -26.60% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 07, 2020, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) set off with pace as it heaved 7.33% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

WW International Inc. (WW) 14-day ATR is 1.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) started the day on October 07, 2020, with a price increase of 3.84% at $22.69. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is CIT Group Inc. (CIT) performance over the last week is recorded 13.21%

Sana Meer - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) open the trading on October 07, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.97% to $20.05. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.69: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on October 07, 2020, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) started slowly as it slid -0.33% to $9.15. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) last month volatility was 13.80%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) established initial surge of 5.76% at $3.67, as the Stock market unbolted on October 07, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com