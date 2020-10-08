Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.13

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 07, 2020, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) set off with pace as it heaved 2.03% to $5.02. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $4.9313 before settling in for the price of $4.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEMI posted a 52-week range of $2.25-$15.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 4.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 295 workers. It has generated 106,370 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -42,207. The stock had 6.25 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.02, operating margin was -36.58 and Pretax Margin of -41.13.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.10%, in contrast to 43.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.44, making the entire transaction reach 44,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,772.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -39.68 while generating a return on equity of -47.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, CEMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chembio Diagnostics Inc., CEMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.47% that was lower than 185.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.