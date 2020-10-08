Ciena Corporation (CIEN) recent quarterly performance of -25.43% is not showing the real picture

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) started the day on October 07, 2020, with a price increase of 1.80% at $41.88. During the day, the stock rose to $41.95 and sunk to $41.12 before settling in for the price of $41.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $30.58-$61.51.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6383 employees. It has generated 559,632 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,705. The stock had 4.33 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.56, operating margin was +10.49 and Pretax Margin of +8.77.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s SVP Finance, CFO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 40.56, making the entire transaction reach 81,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 324,293. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s President, CEO sold 4,250 for 39.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 169,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 323,390 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +7.09 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.35, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.57.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.50% that was lower than 55.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.