ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) started the day on October 07, 2020, with a price increase of 41.50% at $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $1.46 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IO posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$9.79.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 519 employees. It has generated 336,568 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -92,869. The stock had 3.13 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.55, operating margin was -8.81 and Pretax Margin of -22.41.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. ION Geophysical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 38.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.75, making the entire transaction reach 174,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 417,773. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20, Company’s President & CEO bought 11,000 for 4.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,675. This particular insider is now the holder of 282,323 in total.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.89.

In the same vein, IO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.33% that was higher than 118.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.