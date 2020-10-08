The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 07, 2020, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.02% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.3607 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTER posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.60.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 61.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5363, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3042.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24 employees. It has generated 1,523,794 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -549,142. The stock had 10.30 Receivables turnover and 2.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.47, operating margin was -34.95 and Pretax Margin of -36.04.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -36.04 while generating a return on equity of -228.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02.

In the same vein, WTER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.73 million was better the volume of 1.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1243.

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.11% that was lower than 99.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.